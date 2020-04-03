Local businesses relying on online sales to keep doors open during concerns over novel coronavirus

Some businesses are changing the way they operate to ensure they can keep their doors open during concerns around the novel coronavirus.

Staff at Almost Famous Popcorn seal up bags of popcorn on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

For businesses that often rely heavily on walk-in sales, some are adapting to fewer customers in-person and are transitioning to more digital ways of selling.

Bill Rieckhoff, the owner of Almost Famous Popcorn, is making more home deliveries than ever before. The shop in the NewBo district of Cedar Rapids is still open, but the real action has been behind-the-scenes.

"As the COVID-19 came on, we had to make some serious changes out there and we had to make some serious changes in terms of our business," Rieckhoff said.

The changes are not related to how staff members are preparing the product- instead, it focuses on different ways to get their product to the consumer.

The key, Rieckhoff says, is online sales.

"The online has really been the saving grace of this crisis," Rieckhoff said. "People are at home, they're shopping, and it's been really cool to watch the response."

Online sales are usually a supplemental part of the business for Almost Famous Popcorn, but in recent weeks the numbers have skyrocketed as more people are home-bound.

"It's ahead of what we do out of our store in the NewBo district," Rieckhoff said. "We're doing 30 or more boxes a day. Normally we would do maybe three on a good day."

Rieckhoff says the key is prompt delivery and easy access, saying often times if someone lives within the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area, orders can be fulfilled the same day.

But Almost Famous is not the only place relying more on the internet.

At Soko Outfitters in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids, staff problem solved digitally.

"We said: 'how do we get through this?' Well, let's put things online let's start doing more online," said Steve Shriver, co-owner of Soko Outfitters.

While people cannot try things on in the dressing room, staff are getting... creative in keeping their products going out the door.

"Putting as much online as we can, and also taking orders over the phone," Shriver said. "We are also offering virtual shopping experiences, so you can literally FaceTime somebody and one of our associates will walk you through the store."

Shriver said they are also doing more curbside pickup and delivery to ensure that people who do place orders can still get what they want in a timely manner.

Both business owners admit they are in unprecedented times, something shared by all businesses. But they said they are taking steps to do whatever it takes to continue to stay open, keep as many jobs, and make as many sales as possible.

"This was a challenge that we didn't foresee, but we're going to make it through and we're going to keep our customer communications open and just do the best we can," Shriver said.

"When this whole thing started I said I'm going to be proactive and transparent in everything that we do," Rieckhoff said. "And if conditions change, we'll change with the conditions. That's been the most important part for us."