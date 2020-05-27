Local businesses feeling effects of construction season as they try rebounding from Coronavirus hurting their business

The owner of a Cedar Rapids business says construction season could not have come at a worse time. Crews are working on the 1st Avenue and CEMAR Trail project.

Construction is focusing between 27th Street and 34th Street. Some businesses in that area who say they are already feeling the effects in their pockets because of the coronavirus pandemic, now have to deal with construction detours, which they say can scare off customers.

Corner House Gallery and Frame just reopened when the Governor lifted some coronavirus restrictions. The owner, Gloria Clinton tells me she was upset to see construction cones when she came back.

They sell fine art and do custom framing. Clinton says her customers, who were already hesitant to venture out because of coronavirus, are now saying they don't want to deal with construction.

“People, our clients especially are very loyal and have supported this business for many, many years, which we are very grateful for,” Clinton said. “We can't expect them to jump over orange cones to get in the door.”

Traffic is down to one lane and there's also some side street closures. Clinton says between the pandemic and the construction, she's taken about a 70 percent hit in business. She wishes leaders would pump the brakes on construction right now.

“I think that this is really bad timing,” she said. “Especially for small businesses. It not only hurts me, but all of the small businesses that are up and down 1st Avenue. Along with my landlord here who also has to make payments. So if we can't pay the rent, he can't make his payments.”

Clinton says she has a lot of fragile material, so it's hard to ship it to their customers.

