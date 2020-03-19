Salon owners confused over governor's proclamation, decided to close anyway

Local Business owners said they are confused about whether they need to shut their doors in light of Gov. Kim Reynolds State of Public Health Disaster proclamation.

Chairs sit empty at Nadia's Salon and Spa in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 19, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

The state said restaurants, bars, casinos and other businesses should close, but barbers and salon owners asked for more clarification on if people in the beauty industry were at risk.

“The Linn County Department of Public Health recommended that we closed although it hasn’t been spelled out,” Nadia Hemaidan, owner of Nadia’s Salon and Spa, said.

Hemaidan said she reached out to local and state health officials for answers, but received contradicting replies. She made the decision to close the doors to her business for the first time in 35 years and cancel about 500 appointments until at least April 1, 2020.

“It was really nerve-racking,” Hemaidan said. You have to think about everything and everybody.”

County officials cleared up the confusion in a meeting on Wednesday saying they are not mandated to close.

“When guidance comes out, it’s sometimes vague,” Tricia Kitzmann, Linn County Public Health manager, said. “We do our best to get information out in a timely manner and sometimes there’s a lack of clarity and judgment calls are made to ensure a tentative response for the safety of our community.”

Kitzmann reiterated that salons and barbers should follow the public health recommendations: sanitize, disinfect and maintain six feet of distance.

Hemaidan said 6 feet of distance isn’t a reality in the hands-on beauty industry.

“We are working closely with people,” Hemaidan said. “We are working within six feet and we just want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Disappointed in the state and the county’s decision to not mandate salons and barbers to close their business, she’s asking others to follow her lead.

“We are asking kindly that other salons follow suit so we can stop the spread of this terrible virus,” Hemaidan said.

Hemaidan has reached out to Johnson County salon owners as well as ones out of state.