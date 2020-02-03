Sara Christoph of North Liberty is like many parents and enjoys the time she spends with her family but it’s even more important to her now after being diagnosed with breast cancer last February.

Local business lends a helping hand to people going through cancer treatment

“It was terrifying, scary and hard to wrap your head around,” she said.

Her normal life had changed. She underwent countless treatments as well as surgery. She said she did her best to help with the kids and daily chores, but some went by the wayside.

“I tried,” Christoph said. “I just didn’t have the energy to really help too much and too much was falling on my husband.”

She needed a helping hand. That’s where Kelly Sedlacek comes in. Sedlacek owns a small business called “Everyday Helper. She has a team of workers who do a number of different jobs around people’s homes and has now started doing those chores for free for people like Christoph who are undergoing cancer treatments.

“Having a number of with a lot of health conditions, I have been in their shoes,” she said. “These people fighting cancer shouldn’t have to come home and worry about having a clean house.”

The cleaning does come with a cost. Sedlacek said each cleaning costs about $116 and she covers half of that, but it’s a cost that is worth it at the end of the day.

“I’m very passionate about helping others and paying it forward,” she said

For Christoph and her family, it’s a little peace of mind when they come home.

“Knowing that I wasn’t going to have to spend weeks trying to catch up and everything not falling on my husband is a good feeling,” she said. “It gives me a lot more time with my family.

Sedlacek has helped 15 other people going through treatment.

