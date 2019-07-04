Local boarding facility opens doors for anxious pets on the 4th of July

It’s that time of year when many people enjoy fireworks, but pets do not. That’s why Pawsitive Paws Academy in Cedar Rapids opened its doors Thursday.

Scott DeWitt of Cedar Rapids says his 3-year-old dog Duke is terrified of the noise of fireworks.

“If he’s outside, he’ll come running in as fast as he can and then just hide in the bathroom or closet and just shake,” DeWitt said.

He said he and his wife normally leave their rescue dog, Duke, home with all the TVs on to try and keep him calm, but when they learned they could have a dog-sitter for the night, they didn’t want to miss an opportunity.

“He’ll be in a pack with all his buddies,” DeWitt said.

That’s exactly what Connie Adams, one of the owners, said these dogs need and a little music.

“They’re not thinking about it and they aren’t hearing it,” she said. “Most people want to get out of town for the evening and attend a celebration with friends and family but they are too afraid to leave their pets at home.”

While Duke enjoyed a night out with some other pups, the DeWitts made the most of their fourth and having a sitter.

“We’re going to have a good night downtown,” he said.

