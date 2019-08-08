Local author talks about religion in Middle America

An Iowa author explores how religion in Middle America is changing in her new book "God Land."

TV9's Beth Malicki moderated a conversation with Lyz Lenz and readers Thursday night in New Bo in Cedar Rapids.

In "God Land" Lyz Lenz documents why she stayed in churches she didn't agree with, and why many Americans do the same. This revolves specifically around issues like the one the Methodist minister in Iowa City is facing.

Lenz said, "Church in America is one of the few places where it's OK to discriminate based on gender and sexuality and so it is so hard to change it from the inside out."

The book also documents the loss many small towns across Iowa and the Midwest experience when churches close and the ripple effect that causes.

