Local Rotarians help give $24,000 grant to Iowa Food Bank Association

Local Rotary clubs in Iowa pooled their efforts to give a $24,000 grant to the Iowa Food Bank Association.

Linda Gorkow, of Iowa Food Bank Association, said the pandemic has caused economic hardships for Iowans and food banks have faced challenges with supply and demand as a result. Food banks and partner agencies have ordered more than double the amount of food compared to distribution numbers before the coronavirus pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, the Food Banks serving Iowans have been notably affected with an increased need for food by more Iowans along with many challenges," Gorkow said. "The generosity of Rotarians across the state are deeply appreciated to help nourish hungry Iowans.”

The Rotary District allowed local clubs to apply for $1000 each (of the total grant), and 24 of those clubs in Iowa elected to send their funding to the Iowa Food Banks. That funding comes from previous gifts by Rotarians and other interested citizens all over the world.

The Iowa Food Bank Association is made up of Feeding America food banks and affiliates who serve over 1,000 non-profit organizations including food pantries, emergency meal sites, congregational meal sites, emergency shelters and other sites that provide food to clients in all of Iowa's 99 counties.

For more information visit the Iowa Food Bank Association's website.