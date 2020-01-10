Local Cyber experts talk threats of Iranian hacking amid Middle East tension

As tensions linger with the U.S. and Iran, experts are warning people to watch for software hackers.

Hackers from Iran took responsibility for hacking a U.S. government website just days after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Workers at cybersecurity business ProCircular in Coralville say clients are calling them to see how they can prepare for, and detect any hacking. They always tell their clientele to watch for phishing, which is scammers hack a person's email. Be careful clicking on links when you don't know who sent them.

Workers at ProCircular say they have worked with companies that have been hacked by Iran. They say it's easier and cheaper for them to buy software to hack into a system then to take military action.

ProCircular says the healthcare and financial industries should be on high alert for hackers because they don't have the security resources like the government or military.

"State actors unlike regular hackers who are just interested in getting paid, typically just want to cause trouble,” said ProCircular CEO Aaron Warner. “They know that by going after the financial system in the United States or healthcare systems in the United States, it can have a broad impact. So that's part of the reason that those groups are targeted more often."

Warner suggests companies have a response plan ready in case there is a hack, and to back up data. He says things are quiet right now, but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.