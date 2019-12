Local boy scouts don't want soldiers serving overseas to get too homesick during the holidays. So on Saturday, those scouts wrote some holiday cards.

Boy Scout Troop 25 gathered at the Marion Public Library. There, they wrote holiday cards for more than 100 Iowa National Guard members who are deployed.

Boy Scouts say this is one way to thank soldiers for all their service.

Iowa First District Representative Abby Finkenauer also helped the scouts with their notes.