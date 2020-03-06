Cedar Rapids emergency responders start enhanced screening to prepare for Coronavirus outbreak

Cedar Rapids has started initiating several plans to prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19.

Local emergency responders say they’ve started enhanced screening as a precaution.

"Every 911 call that comes into the dispatch that is medical in nature will have those screening questions asked," said Training Chief Jason Andrews with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Those questions include checking for signs of fever or respiratory illness, followed by asking if callers have traveled to one of the Coronavirus-affected countries in the last 14 days. "Or (if they have) come into contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed virus in the last 14 days," said Andrews.

The city's joint communications center started the screening process this week, as part of its emergency operations plan.

"One of the things is a personal protective equipment that we must wear, where it sometimes looks different than our usual garb. It's going to be the wearing of masks and such,” said Andrews. “We want the public to know that doesn't mean anyone is infected. That doesn't mean there is a crisis. That means we're taking the most protection we can to ensure safety."

If there's a positive screening, they'll protect themselves with that equipment before notifying other emergency departments who may also need to respond - to do the same.

"That person will be transported, and be assessed in an individual room just like normal practice and then, the Department of Public Health will be notified," said Andrews. "This is similar to the Ebola in 2014. It has an impact in which type of respiratory protection we need to take and other factors we need to keep in mind."

Andrews says they are confident the new screening won't delay their response.

"The call will be sent to us prior to the screening questions, and then it will follow on while we are in route, and then when we arrive it will be part of our normal assessment process," said Andrews. "What we want people to remember is just like any other emergency or event that is not normal in nature we have to prepare."

However, he reminds people of the biggest thing they can do themselves is having good personal hygiene.

