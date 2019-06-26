Lobbyist named as first woman to head Iowa Department of Natural Resources

A lobbyist who advised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on agriculture and natural resources has been named the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Reynolds appointed Kayla Lyon on Wednesday to the post which has been vacant for about a year after the previous director retired.

Lyon, who has represented farmers and agribusiness in previous government affairs jobs, begins July 8.

She is the first woman to be named DNR director.

The DNR carries out state and federal laws that protect air, land and water through technical assistance, permitting and compliance programs.

The agency also manages fish, wildlife, forest and prairie programs and oversees state parks.

It has the challenge of managing water quality in a heavily farmed state where control of cornfield fertilizer runoff and manure from hog farms has become an increasingly difficult problem.