Living history display of WWII takes place in Cedar Rapids

People from across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Kansas gathered in Cedar Rapids this weekend for a living history display of World War II.

Reenactors set up camps at Seminole Valley Farm Museum. There were also artifacts and historic vehicles on display.

Organizers say it's important to remember the veterans.

"You know my grandfather was at Pearl Harbor, and we're here to keep alive the sacrifices they, and the country, made," Dave Pasbrig said.

Money raised from the event goes to the museum and the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.