Livestock haulers, highway safety groups split on proposed electronic logging regulations

Federal regulations could be changing for how livestock haulers log their hours, and it's an issue that drivers and highway safety groups are split on.

According to the Federal Department of Transportation, livestock haulers are exempt from installing electronic logging devices (ELD) onto their trucks "until further notice".

ELD's are synchronized with engines to automatically record driving time. They're meant to ensure drivers are following the federal rules for how long they're allowed to drive. In livestock drivers' case, that's 14 hours on-duty before having to take a 10-hour break. Drivers who haul livestock say ELDs can get in the way of them completing their jobs.

Ben Hogan, who is a co-owner of Hogan Trucking, doesn't think livestock haulers need ELDs.

"The trucking industry isn't one-size-fits-all," Hogan said.

Currently, his drivers use paper logs to keep track of their hours of service. Hogan said that allows them to finish jobs to keep livestock safe.

"When we get on these long-distance loads, if we had to follow the regulations (of ELDs) we'd have to unload the livestock essentially, otherwise they'd be sitting on the trailer for 10 hours at a time," Hogan said.

Hogan said drivers do not have anywhere to unload animals while on the road and producers would not want their livestock unloaded anyways.

"Anytime you unload and load, you take the risk of breaking legs and just stressing the cattle, stressing the livestock more," Hogan said.

However, highway safety groups say ELD's keep roads safer. Peter Kurdock, General Counsel for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, said the issue is simple for his organization.

"Any driver that is subject to the federal hours of service regulations should also be subject to having an electronic logging device track their hours," Kurdock said. "If you were abiding by the rules, no matter what you're hauling, before the electronic logging device rule went into effect, you have no problem driving legally after the ELD rule went into effect."

Hogan just doesn't see how it would benefit the industry and he wants Congress will continue the exemption.

"I just hope they can come out with a good, something that will work before they try to implement on us," Hogan said.