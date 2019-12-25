Some farmers not taking a day off on Christmas

Steve Swenka owns ‘Double G Angus Farms’ in Tiffin. He and his two sons spent Christmas morning feeding his livestock and tending to them.

"Animals are just like people,” he said. “I mean they need to be fed. They need to have water. They need to be checked out for any sickness. Things like that. Just like caring for kids and things like that, they need a little attention."

The Swenka family has owned the farm for four generations. They never take days off. "It's something we don't even think about,” Steven Swenka said. “It's something we do every year. It's something we do every holiday. So it's kind of part of your routine. You get up a little bit earlier and you try to get things done as efficiently as you can so you have a little time to spend with the family.”

Santa did bring some nice weather for Christmas. It helped them finish their work in less than three hours. “Some people like a little snow on

Christmas but we like this mild weather,” he said.

Then it's back in the field for evening chores. “That's what we do,” he said. “You know it's not only your livelihood, it's your life.”

The family also harvest corn, oats, and hay. Their harvest this year wasn't as good as they hoped for.

"It's been wet,” Swenka explained. “We had a really long drawn out spring. A lot of snow, a lot of rain. Couldn't get in the fields when we needed to. Grass was slow coming.”

