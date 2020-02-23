Lisbon twins raising money for people with blood cancers as part of 'Student of the Year' campaign

If you can find one of the Beck twins, you’ll probably find the other close by.

Both Paige and Shannon, seniors from Lisbon, participate in track, cross country, cheerleading and choir at Mount Vernon High School.

"We're just best friends with each other, so we do everything together,” Paige said.

Now that includes raising money for people battling cancer.

The Becks are taking part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Student of the Year” campaign, which runs until April 8.

"It's a seven-week competition where you raise money for people affected by blood cancers,” Shannon explained.

They're partnering with Mount Vernon business One Mission to sell custom shirts, which feature a horse and the phrase “Mustang Difference,” to raise money.

"Our school mascot is a mustang, and we chose 'Mustang Difference' because we want to make a difference on the community and the people affected by blood cancers,” Shannon said.

Paige and Shannon are also trying to earn donations from every state in the country, but especially from Iowans through a “Hawkeye Challenge” on Facebook.

"We're trying to challenge all the Hawkeye fans to donate a dollar to our cause,” Paige said.

That cause is an important one for the Becks.

“When our cousin was three years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia, and luckily, she's in remission, but it just shows that anyone can get cancer,” Paige said.

Helping their community is something the Beck twins have done for years, accumulating more than 200 service hours each during their time in high school by volunteering at events like the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival’s pancake breakfast to even helping out after home football games.

"Right after I cheer, I always pick up trash and kick off the rocks off the track,” Paige said. "The bleachers are always dirty."

Now they're hoping to see their work help even more people through the “Student of the Year” challenge.

“It gives me joy seeing what I can do for other people and how it makes them smile when you do something good for them,” Shannon said.

