Lisbon remembers former elementary principal Roger Teeling

For fifteen years Roger Teeling walked the halls as the principal at Lisbon Elementary. It's the only elementary school in the district.

Now, parents, colleagues and students -- current and former -- are saddened after learning he passed away on Tuesday due to complications from a brain tumor. He was just 47 years old.

"He was always there and always caring for people," said Lisbon Superintendent Pat Hocking. "He wanted people to be at peace. That's just what Roger did. Every funeral there was, Roger went. Every time there was a severe sickness, Roger was there. Every time there was an issue, Roger Teeling was there in Lisbon."

With his passing and the concerns over COVID-19, school officials are making sure young people have the resources to help them through the grieving process. The school's guidance counselor's have offered help. and the Grant Wood Area Education Agency sent a list of steps parents can take.

"It's important we send information to parents on how to manage stress, how to look for signs of normal grieving, and listen to the kids," said Lisbon Elementary guidance counselor Nick Brown.

A banner will be put up along the school's fence that runs by Highway 30 to honor Mr. Teeling.