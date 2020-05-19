Lisbon police chief suspended five days without pay after city council evaluation

The police chief of a city in Linn County has been suspended for five days without pay following a special city council meeting on Monday, according to a summary of the meeting released by the city.

Lisbon Police Chief Rick Scott was suspended by the Lisbon City Council after an employee evaluation was held in a special session of the council. He will go five days without pay and be subject to another performance review in 90 days.

Mayor Doug O'Connor presided over the meeting, which spent 90 minutes in closed session by the agreement of Scott. Prior to entering the closed session, some members of the public participating via Zoom video conferencing expressed support for Scott and questioned why the meeting was needed in the first place. Another resident asked about training records for the department's K9 unit, claiming that his daughter had been bitten by the dog.

According to O'Connor during the meeting, the council found that Scott had failed to keep the K9 unit certified for over two years. Councilmember Sara Nost said that Scott had asked for extra compensation for off-duty care of the K9 unit during those years, but he said that he had not used the dog during that time period. O'Connor said the council had just recently learned of the certification issues recently.

The council also said that he did not provide his police force with adequate bullet-proof vests.

The motion to suspend Scott passed 4-1, with councilmember Stephanie Kamberling voting against the motion.