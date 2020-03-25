Lisbon implements nightly curfew as part of COVID-19 response

A Linn County community said it will impose a curfew in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to city officials.

(Image: MGN)

Doug O'Connor, the mayor of Lisbon, issued the order effective on March 24, 2020, until further notice. The curfew is in effect between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night.

O'Connor said the curfew will hopefully help halt the unnecessary spread of COVID-19 in the community.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause but as a community we will get through this difficult time," O'Connor said, in a statement. "The City of Lisbon will continue to monitor the situation and update residents with any changes to the proclamation."

Residents of Lisbon will still be allowed to travel to work during the curfew time, along with other essential trips like to gas stations, grocery stores, or for medical treatment.