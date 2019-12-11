Lisbon centenarians celebrate seeing 501 Christmases

Five Lisbon residents are celebrating a big milestone this holiday season: They have collectively seen 501 Christmases.

Five residents of the Rehabilitation Center in Lisbon who are at least 100 years old celebrated witnessing a total of 501 Christmases on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

They are all residents of the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Thelma Meade, John Klotz. Ellen Decker, and Theresa Neal are the 4 residents that are 100 years old, and Orton Gralund is 101 years old.

Staff said it's the first time they've had that many people at the center reach that milestone, and they want to make sure it's celebrated.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to a couple of the residents who shared what they say is their secret to a long, healthy life.

"Trust the man upstairs and have a good wife, that's all," said Gralund. "I must have been doing the right thing to get this far."

"Live it to the greatest and be happy," said Meade.

Two of the residents are veterans.

Soon, the center will have two 101-year-olds. Gralund will be celebrating his 101st birthday in January.