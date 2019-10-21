Lisbon schools to install new entrances to increase security

Lisbon school buildings are getting security upgrades to their entrances that district administrators tell KCRG-TV9 will make their facilities safer.

"Secure door system" controls in the Springville Community School District on October 21, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG).

Pat Hocking, Lisbon Schools superintendent, said the changes are a sign of the times in the wake of recent school shootings and other concerning incidents to have happened on school campuses. He thinks while their plan may not stop a dangerous person from entering their schools it should at the very least slow them down.

Hocking said the district's plan is to install new entrances at their schools by January, which they are calling a "secure door system." It will include specially-designed doors that require visitors to be screened by school staff before they can enter. The doors leading into the school will remain locked until a school employee presses a button unlocking the doors, allowing the visitor inside.

The types of doors that will be installed are already in use in Springville Schools, which Hocking also oversees. Hocking said the doors have already proven useful there.

"We've actually had one situation where we had a parent to come in who was angry with another student in the district because they're students were fighting, so it does keep people at the door, allows administrators time to deal with the situation," Hocking said.

Hocking said the entrances will also have a place where staff members can scan an identification card, that will then have their image appear on a screen for another employee to verify their identity.

"If you borrow a card from somebody else, we can see," Hocking said.

Hocking said four entrances will be upgraded in the Lisbon Community School District at a cost of around $10,000 per entrance. The entrances are being funded as part of a multi-million dollar bond that was already approved as part of a district-wide facilities improvement project.