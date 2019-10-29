Lisbon Community Schools unveils $9.2M renovations

A nearly $10 million project is just about wrapped up in the Lisbon Community School District.

Renovations in Lisbon Community Schools include a new auditorium. (Mary Green/KCRG)

On Tuesday, the district unveiled its finished renovations within its schools, including a new auditorium, 30 renovated classrooms, secure entrances and a new playroom at the childcare center.

Voters passed a bond referendum to pay for the $9.2 million project in February of 2018.

Construction took a little more than a year to complete.

"In this last year, we've held classes in the old gymnasium. We've held them up on a stage, where we put up false walls,” Superintendent Pat Hocking said. “Wherever there was space, the students kind of went there, and never once did we hear any complaints out of the students."

Work is still going on to build new bleachers and a new track around the football field. The football team is playing its home games at Cornell College this season but hopes to be back at its own stadium next year.