Liquor sales spiked in Iowa during March, smaller increase seen in April

State officials said that liquor sales during March, as coronavirus-related restrictions began to be implemented, saw a significant increase, with trends getting closer to normal as the pandemic continued.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which regulates all sales of liquor in the state, said that total sales were up 18% in March compared to the same month in 2019. In April, sales were only up 2% compared to 2019.

“We can’t be certain that these sales figures demonstrate an increase in personal consumption. Iowans may have simply changed where they are continuing to enjoy their favorite spirits products,” Stephen Larson, administrator for the department, said, in a statement.

Retailers purchased 82% more 1.75 liter-sized liquor bottles in the second half of March, compared to 2019. 750-milliliter bottles of liquor, or the size of a normal bottle of wine, saw a 51% increase during the same time period. Additionally, those 750-milliliter bottles saw a nearly 20% increase the week after Gov. Kim Reynolds began allowing bars and restaurants to sell to-go mixed drinks and cocktails on March 31.

Some liquor resellers are showing signs of a decline during the pandemic, with independently-owned liquor stores purchasing 44% less from the ABD in the period beginning March 17. Officials believe this is a sign of the effect of closures of bars and restaurants, as those establishments must buy their liquor supplies from liquor stores, not directly from the state like those stores.

Larson said he hopes that increased purchases do not equate to increased irresponsibility by Iowans.

“We encourage all Iowans who choose to consume alcohol to always do so in a moderate and responsible manner," Larson said.