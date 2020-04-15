Linn, Johnson County auditors ask people to vote absentee in June primary

The Linn County Auditor is asking people not to come to the polls for the upcoming primary elections, but to vote from home instead.

FILE - A sign directing voters to a polling place in an undated photo. Linn County's auditor Joel Miller is recommending that voters use absentee ballots for the June 2, 2020, primary elections to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19. (KCRG File)

Letters asking people to vote absentee for the June 2, 2020, election went out to all Linn County residents along with two absentee request forms. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said they will be cutting down the number of polling places from 86 to 19.

Miller said the June primary is going to be a practice in case the general election in November has to happen in a similar fashion.

”Once we have some good data, then maybe we can make some better decisions," Miller said. "But right now we have no idea, so we have to basically go with the hand of cards that we have been dealt and that's what we are doing right now."

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is also urging people to vote by mail for the primary.