Linn and Johnson County Auditors announce mutual aid agreement

The Linn County Auditor's Office and the Johnson County Auditor's Office have announced a mutual aid agreement to help each other if either County's election operations are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement states that each party will provide mutual assistance should either office or staff be unable to perform their regular duties.

The assistance agreed to includes:

Provide shared workspace and access to Ivoters



Provide staffing assistance to process election material



Assist in training workers or providing facilities for training



Communicate with media or other interested parties as appropriate



Provide vehicle assistance if necessary and available

