Linn and Johnson County Auditors announce mutual aid agreement

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Auditor's Office and the Johnson County Auditor's Office have announced a mutual aid agreement to help each other if either County's election operations are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement states that each party will provide mutual assistance should either office or staff be unable to perform their regular duties.
The assistance agreed to includes:
Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said voters should vote absentee to keep themselves and poll workers safe.