Linn and Johnson County Auditors announce mutual aid agreement

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Auditor's Office and the Johnson County Auditor's Office have announced a mutual aid agreement to help each other if either County's election operations are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement states that each party will provide mutual assistance should either office or staff be unable to perform their regular duties.

The assistance agreed to includes:

  • Provide shared workspace and access to Ivoters
  • Provide staffing assistance to process election material
  • Assist in training workers or providing facilities for training
  • Communicate with media or other interested parties as appropriate
  • Provide vehicle assistance if necessary and available
  • Assist in any other way to ensure that elections proceed without disruption

    Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said voters should vote absentee to keep themselves and poll workers safe.

