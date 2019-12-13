Linn Marr Alzheimer's Game raises awareness

Over 5 million people in the United States suffer from Alzheimer’s according to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s why, on Friday, the Linn Marr Lions and Cedar Rapids Zavier Knights dressed up in purple. All of the money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Those hosting the event said the money will be used for advances in medicine, finding a cure and helping with the cost of caring for someone who lives with the disorder.

It’s something event coordinator Todd Miller knows all too well.

“My mother has lived with the disorder for seven years,” said Miller. “She was a vibrant, athletic person. She was waterskiing at age 65. To see that taken away, day by day is hard.”

