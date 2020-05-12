Linn-Mar to hold commencement for the class of 2020, with social distancing

Linn-Mar announced on Monday its plans to hold a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.

However, with social distancing in mind, the ceremony will look a bit different. It will be spread out across May 21, 22, 23 and 24, with groups of 130 graduates having their name read, walking across the stage and receiving their diploma per day.

The school will spread students out 20 per hour, in 15 minute segments of 5 students each.

Each day of the commencement will begin at 9 a.m. and will last till 4:15 p.m.

Graduates can have up to four parents or guardians with them during their segment. Graduates also still get to wear their cap and gowns, have their name read, receive their diploma and get their picture taken with it.

A professional video crew will be recording all elements of the ceremony, with the video being distributed to graduating seniors in June.

The school said it plans to send out the date and time the conferring of diplomas will take place for each student on Tuesday. Most of the graduating students picked up their caps and gowns on Monday.

The class of 2020 will be completing course work next week.

The school plans to send students information about dropping off computers, chargers, books, uniforms, equipment and other materials on Wednesday.

For more information, visit Linn-Mar's website.