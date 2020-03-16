Linn-Mar School District to close for four weeks

Following Gov. Kim Reynolds' announcement regarding the discovery of the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, the Linn-Mar Community School District said it will close for four weeks.

This comes after Reynolds' recommendations from over the weekend.

"We understand that this will create an inconvenience, and in cases, a hardship for many in our school district and we do not take that lightly," the district said in a release on its website. "We are doing everything we can to respond proactively and effectively to the pandemic while connecting our families with the necessary services."

Gov. Reynold is set to make another announcement Monday afternoon. At that point, the school district said it communicate to families again to discuss how it will move forward in the coming weeks.

The district began its Spring Break on Monday.