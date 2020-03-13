Linn-Mar school district closing all schools, canceling events during spring break

The Linn-Mar Community School District said all schools will be closed and all activities will be canceled during spring break which runs from March 16 to March 20 in response to coronavirus concerns.

At this time, the school district officials said they plan to remain on schedule with current school operations following spring break. Any changes in those plans will be announced by March 19.

Based on recommendations from health and medical agencies, the district said students, teachers and staff should plan to return to classes on March 23.

"Please know, the decision to close schools will not be made lightly. Significant research and preparation have taken place regarding our options in the event of an extended school closure," a statement reads. "There are many factors to be considered any time a decision is made to close schools. These factors range from evaluating the consequences of missed instruction to providing meals to students who rely on the district’s Nutrition Services program."