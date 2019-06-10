Linn-Mar chooses new names for two intermediate schools

The Linn-Mar Community School District Board of Education has decided on names for its two new intermediate schools, the board announced after their meeting Monday.

The schools will be named Hazel Point, which will be located next to Echo HIll Elementary, and Boulder Peak, to be located on 35th Avenue near 44th Street in Marion.

A committee appointed by the board reviewed over 700 submitted name suggestions, which were provided by students in the district and community members.

Boulder Peak was submitted by Evelyn Horn, a 5th grader at Indian Creek Elementary.

“We want to be strong and unstoppable like a boulder, and want to get to the peak of learning and climbing that mountain with persistence," Horn said, in a statement provided by the district.

Hazel Point was chosen due to a historical connection to the district.

"The two new school names are connected by having a similar reference of peak and point that leads to our highest performance," Sarah Hora, district parent and naming committee member, said, in a statement. "We feel that these school names are a reflection of the Linn-Mar story and the strong future for our students."

The buildings are scheduled to open in time for the 2020-2021 school year.