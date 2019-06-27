Linn-Mar breaks ground at new intermediate schools

The Linn-Mar Community School District took strides toward building its two new intermediate schools Thursday afternoon. District officials broke ground on the new sites, officially starting construction.

A rendering of a proposed intermediate school in the Linn-Mar Community School District (Courtesy: Linn-Mar Community School District/OPN Architects)

The ceremonies were at the new Hazel Point Intermediate and Boulder Peak Intermediate Schools. Voters approved funding for the new schools in 2018 to create new space for the district's growing enrollment.

"Each building will house approximately 800 students and have 32 general education classrooms. So this will free up space in our seven elementary schools and our two middle schools.," said Matthew May, communications and media coordinator for the Linn-Mar Community School District.

Both schools should be ready to welcome students for the 2020-2021 school year.