Linn-Mar District using new vape detection to combat teen epidemic

After school lets out, you can often find Metro High School Junior Andrew Stevenson - across the street from school vaping.

"I try to be respectable and do it outside," said Stevenson.

Vaping is not allowed on school ground but, it's almost ritual on lunch breaks and after-school for Stevenson and his classmates to find time to get their fix.

"Come back around 11, we'll all be standing there (at the park) around the bench just passing it (the vape) around," he said.

Andrew started when he was 16. His friend, who didn't want to be named, tried vaping for the first time at 14.

"It was more of trick thing. We didn't really inhale it. We did O's and stuff like that just to show off," his friend said.

"I just joined the club. You can't beat them join them,” added Stevenson.

Andrew is far from alone. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, teen vaping hit a record high - with more than 37 percent reporting vaping within the past 12 months – a 28 percent increase from 2017.

"One in four high school students vape, not have tried vaping but vape and to me, that is just so alarming," said Marion PD School Resource Officer, Tom Daubs.

Daubs wrote 30 citations last year in Linn-Mar's School District alone.

"I thought, that will be it. After that, it will quiet down, we're going to get this figured out. This year we've already had four citations this school year, and we’re not even a month into the year," Daubs said.

So the district took action.

It has a vape detection system, now part of a pilot program at its COMPASS - alternative high school program.

"What happens is if someone vapes in one of our restrooms, I get a text on my phone that says vape activity detected in boys or girls restroom," said COMPASS Director and Linn-Mar Associate Principal, Steve Goodall.

The system is in places like bathrooms - where cameras and staff can't watch, and it's not a secret for students.

"We are not trying to catch people. We are trying to say this is a deterrent," said Goodall.

It works by measuring air content and sending a real-time message to school officials who can go take action. More than consequences, the district says it hopes to start conversations.

"Let's say we catch a kid vaping, and we know that in vapes sometimes there is cannabis oil stuff, and maybe they are having a problem with that. Maybe we can hook them up with counselors and maybe they get the services they need," Goodall added.

The sensor can detect more than smoke or vapes. It can even alert administrators to bullying by picking up loud sounds of yelling or a disturbance and sending a text.

"I've never got a text about that, and COMPASS is one hallway. Linn Mar is a huge district so that might be more effective on a grander scale," said Goodall.

If it works, Linn-Mar plans to add the system district-wide, and so far, so good.

"I feel like restroom passes have diminished significantly since we have installed those," Goodall said. "Maybe they are going somewhere else or maybe they are leaving campus, that is certainly undesirable – we don't want them doing it at all, but we certainly can't endorse them doing here at school by not taking a proactive approach."

"I can choose not to smoke it or not," said Stevenson’s friend.

However, even enforcement may not get Stevenson and his friends to quit. They say they aren't addicted but keep vaping for convenience.

"I would almost say that vaping is almost if not more addictive than smoking because you can hit it all day long, so once you’re out of a pack of cigarettes, you’re out of a pack of cigarettes, but you buy a little bottle of juice and a coil, that will last you a good week," Stevenson said.

And, the threat of punishments or health risks isn't enough to quit.

“I hear that there are some problems starting to come around with them, but with the amount of time they have been out we are just now starting to see the consequences so I don’t know,” said Stevenson.

"If you put a ban, there is still going to be those kinds of backdoor sales or somebody is going to get one, somebody's parents are going to. We just want people to know this is not a good idea," said Daubs.

Linn-Mar has two vape detectors installed. Each one costs about one thousand dollars. There is also a $150 cost for a two-year service package.

The company says more than a thousand districts nationwide are using the system.

