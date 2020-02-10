Local Democratic leaders report errors found in data given to state party

Two democratic candidates for president are requesting the Iowa Democratic Party review their caucus results.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price walks off stage after speaking about the delay in Iowa caucus results, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pete Buttigieg, who earned the most state delegate-equivalents in the 2020 Iowa caucus, and Bernie Sanders, who came in second in that traditionally-reported metric, have requested a partial recanvass of the results that came out of 143 precincts. There is less than one-tenth of a percent difference in state delegate-equivalents between the two candidates.

The Associated Press, in guidance released on Sunday, said that it believes that some of the results of the caucuses might not be accurate and could still be revised, preventing it from identifying a winner.

Troy Price, the chairperson of the Iowa Democratic Party, held a press conference to discuss the requests from the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns on Monday afternoon. He said it was unclear how long it may take to review their records.

Bret Nilles, the chairperson of the Linn County Democrats, said recanvassing will have little impact at the local level as they have already turned over their data to state party officials. He also said that, in the wake of increased scrutiny over the caucuses, they did review their records on how people voted last week. Nilles said they found one reporting error and reported that mistake to the state party.

Officials for the Democratic party in Johnson County said they also conducted a review of their results. John Deeth, the caucus organizer for the party in Johnson County, said it took them through much of the weekend to review all their files. He said they identified two errors and have also notified state party officials about what they found.

Deeth said he thinks, because of what has transpired, Iowa should end the caucuses and instead do a primary. Nilles said he is open to change but says he would be disappointed to see the caucuses end.