Linn County trap shoot competition raises money for food pantry for veterans

As Americans honor veterans this weekend and Monday, a group of sportsmen and sportswomen in Linn County worked to make sure local veterans don’t go hungry.

On Sunday afternoon, the Coe College Trap Team and the Linn County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League teamed up to host a trap shoot fundraiser.

About 40 people signed up to shoot 50 rounds, which were scored by the Coe students.

Patrick Cory, the head coach of the Coe clay target team, said they expected to raise several hundred dollars, all of which will go to the Linn County Veterans Affairs Food Pantry, a service the Coe club said it was happy to help right before Veterans Day.

“The timing worked out great,” Cory said. “We’re almost at the end of the Coe College season. We had our organization still in place to do some service, but yeah, if we can also raise some awareness for that too, that’s great.”

While the biggest winner Sunday was the food pantry, some of the participants took home prizes too, including a turkey, a ham and a prime rib.