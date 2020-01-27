Linn County supervisors to discuss plans for roundabout on Williams Boulevard

The Linn County Board of Supervisors on Monday plans to look at plans to add a new roundabout on Williams Boulevard between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax.

It would be located at the intersection of Dean Road SW, near highways 151 and 30, on the edge of Cedar Rapids' city limits.

Officials say a roundabout can help reduce speeds and reduce the number and force of crashes. Over the last five years, there were 24 crashes at the intersection, one of which was fatal.

The cost of the project is about $1.4 million. The Iowa Department of Transportation's safety improvement plan will cover $500,000.

City leaders say on average 18,000 pass vehicles pass through the intersection per day.

The Board of Supervisors' meeting starts at 10 a.m. Monday. The Cedar Rapids City Council will also discuss the roundabout at its meeting Tuesday.