Linn County students get a taste of local government

Fifty students from high schools across Linn County got to see how county government works on Wednesday. It was part of an event called Future Leaders of Linn County.

Participants elected some of their peers to be county supervisors who then held a mock meeting. The current supervisors briefed the students on simulated county business. And then the students had to give feedback and vote on the issues. One student said this encouraged her to run for a local government position in the future.

"I thought you had to get a political science degree to go into government, but now I realize that there are so many other degrees. It brings in people of all different cultures," Zeina Aboushaar, Kennedy High School sophomore, said.

Students also got to talk to people from the sheriff's department, Linn County Conservation, and county planning and zoning. This is the second year for this event.