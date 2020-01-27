Linn County sheriff raises concerns over new gun bill he supports

The head of a local sheriff's office has some concerns over how a newly-proposed gun bill in the Iowa legislature would work in reality if it became law.

The new bill would require businesses to allow workers to keep firearms and ammunition in their vehicles. The weapons and ammunition would be required to be kept out of sight and the vehicles must be locked.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, who supports the bill, said he is concerned if the bill is made law that many members of the public will not put their guns in a vault designed to deter thieves.

"I understand the need for it," Gardner said. "I just hope that people understand that if this does become law that there is a huge responsibility in ensuring that those weapons are, in fact, safeguarded."

Gardner is also supporting a separate proposed piece of legislation which will let people have guns in their vehicles when dropping kids off at school. He said he supports the bill, in part, because those carrying should not have their guns out for other members of the public to see.

The bill would not allow for guns to be taken inside schools.