School bus involved in crash in Linn County; no students on board

Linn County authorities are investigating a crash between a school bus and an SUV Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened just after 8:05 a.m. in the area of Wright Brother's Boulevard and Highway 151, which is just northeast of Walford.

No children were on the bus, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

Initial reports indicate there were minor injuries.

Department of Transportation maps showed a delay in traffic near the scene.

There were no details immediately available as to what caused the crash.