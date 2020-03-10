Linn County public health officials preparing for spread of coronavirus

Linn County Public Health officials said they took a new step on Tuesday in their effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Linn County Public Health offices on March 10, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

This development follows reports from the state that seven people in Johnson County have tested positive for coronavirus.

Heather Meador, the clinical branch supervisor for Linn County Public Health, said their office has been busy in recent days taking dozens of phone calls from residents inquiring about the coronavirus. That is why on Tuesday they set up an informational phone line that can be accessed when one calls their main offices.

The phone line is part of a larger push they have made to educate the public on what to do about the coronavirus in Iowa. Meador said they are working with area businesses and hospitals about best practices to stop the spread of the illness.

"We are watching to see what's going on," Meador said.

Meador said her office is also working closely with the state as the outbreak evolves.

"Things may continue to change and this is exactly why we monitor and offer support to people and this is why we do these investigations," Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said.