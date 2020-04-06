Linn County officials stress need to stay home, COVID-19 patients "fighting for their lives"

Officials in Linn County provided an update to the public on the ongoing spread of coronavirus in the county, which has the highest number of confirmed positive cases in the state of Iowa.

Dr. Tony Meyers, the vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, gives an update on his hospital's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said on Monday that Linn County has seen a total of 176 positive tests for COVID-19 so far. 881 people have been tested in the county and received negative results. Officials said 37 patients are considered recovered from the disease so far, while the state reports that eight people have died locally.

Dr. Tony Myers, vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, provided a description of the situation at both his hospital and UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital as they handle COVID-19 patients. He said that while often talked about susceptible populations, such as the elderly with pre-existing health problems, are a risk factor, the illness was hitting people that were not elderly and without serious health problems.

Myers added that the majority of patients at Mercy on ventilators were under the age of 65, as of Monday.

"We've had deaths related to COVID at both hospitals," Myers said. "We have multiple people at both hospitals that are on ventilators fighting for their lives right now. We've all seen what's going on on TV and on social media, but this is going on right now in Cedar Rapids. It's here."

Myers said that some patients have been getting medicines that some people have talked about on television as possible treatments, but they are not having much of an impact on their illness.

"The only thing that we know that will work [against COVID-19] is for people to not get it," Myers said.

Citizens were urged to continue following the guidance that had been given previously, including frequent hand washing, avoiding any contact with others if you are feeling sick, and generally staying home unless you must leave.

Myers, while wearing a face mask while speaking at today's press conference, encouraged people to wear masks if they must leave their homes to prevent potentially spreading the disease to others.

Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health, said that more than 70 of the county's cases are associated with an outbreak at Heritage Specialty Care, a Cedar Rapids-based care facility. Positives tests have been taken among residents and staff at the facility.

Linn County officials will hold their next update on Thursday, April 9, at 3:30 p.m.