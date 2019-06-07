Linn County needs Republican poll watchers

Before the next election in November, Linn County needs more Republicans, specifically, to work at the polls.

Linn County is in need of poll watchers

Auditor Joel Miller said there is an imbalance of Democrats to Republicans who work at the polls and in Linn County, the gap seems to be growing. Miller explained that he doesn’t want people to come in and just change their party in order to become a poll watcher.

He said it happened in other counties and it creates problems.

"There's supposed to be a checks and balance there," Miller said.

"That's the whole purpose of having the whole two-party system as well as the no parties and green and libertarians there. These are the people that are providing the checks and balances at the precinct that is occurring with the voting."

Miller said they do send out a list of the poll watchers to each party to be approved.

