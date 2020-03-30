Linn County man arrested following chase, attempted robbery

Authorities arrested the man they say is responsible for a Linn County vehicle chase and attempted robbery.

Dustin Lacey (Courtesy image)

Dustin Lacey, 36, faces both theft and attempting to elude charges.

Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's Office say they chased him late March 21. He allegedly tried to rob a home near Springville.

Deputies followed him through parts of Linn County, heading into Jones County, and coming back to Linn.

He got away but authorities later arrested him.