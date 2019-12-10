Linn County man accused of sexually abusing girl under the age of 12

A Cedar Rapids is facing sexual abuse charges after he allegedly had sex with a girl who was under the age of 12.

According to court documents, the now 13-year-old girl told investigators she and Charles Zachary had sex on at least two separate occasions between May 1, 2012, and Sept. 1, 2013, at a Linn County address.

In an interview, Zachary denied the claims, according to a criminal complaint.

Zachary reportedly told investigators "there may have been an instance where there was physical contact during which time he may have unintentionally become aroused."

Zachary is currently in the Linn County Jail. He faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

