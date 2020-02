A 41-year-old Linn County man is facing charges for allegedly filming sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl.

Jeth Johnson is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. According to court documents, a Linn County Sheriff's Department investigation revealed the defendant had videotaped himself engaging in several encounters with a 13-year-old.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.