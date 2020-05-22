Linn County leaders concerned over effectiveness of TestIowa initiate

Linn County leaders have concerns over the TestIowa initiative and the state has yet to respond to those concerns.

Linn County Public Health sent an email to the Governer's office this week, citing issues with receiving data on a county level and the lag time from testing to results.

So far, they've received 20 results from the testing site in Cedar Rapids and 16 of those were inconclusive. They say they need more information to make data-based decisions for the county.

In that email, Tricia Kitzmann wrote "We feel that we are at a disadvantage as the data is not being shared at the county level to allow for a complete testing picture."

Sheriff Tony Thompson says they've had similar issues in Black Hawk County, with a lot of dysfunction associated with Test Iowa results.

Thompson said, "The issue with TestIowa is there is no local issue, control, involvement, so when it comes to TestIowa my recommendation would be you ask those questions of the Governor and the Governor's staff. And that, quite frankly, is part of the problem."

The Test Iowa site in Waterloo was supposed to close Friday, but the state changed course Friday morning and decided to stay open at least another week.

In response to the reversal, Thompson told TV9 that he is "done with the enormous failure that has become the Test Iowa effort" calling it a "$26 million publicity stunt".