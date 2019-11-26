Linn County jail inmate fails to return after job search release

An inmate in the Linn County Correctional Center failed to return to the facility after being temporarily released early on Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

Lemarkis Duane Hobson, 35, was released from the jail at 9:00 a.m. as part of a court-ordered job search. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 179 pounds.

Hobson is in jail on a revocation of probation charge.

If someone has information about Hobson's whereabouts, they may contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (319) 892-6100, or call local law enforcement.