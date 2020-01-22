Linn County health officials say Wuhan coronavirus "low risk" to Iowans

Linn County Public Health says it's working with state and federal health departments to learn more about a new emerging coronavirus from China.

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen over 400 in China Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

One case of the virus has been confirmed in Washington state so far. In response, O’Hare Airport in Chicago is the latest one to start screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China in response to the disease.

Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health, said Americans are at low risk for this virus.

"This really seems to be with individuals that are associated with this area of China, so really as far as Iowans go, if you are not doing any traveling you are at low risk. If you’re not with some who has become symptomatic that has traveled in that area, you are at low risk," Meador said.

At the same time, Meador said there is not a lot of information available to health care officials due to the new nature of the illness.

"We are learning more about the ideology of the virus, how it's spread, how prevalent it's going to be," Meador said. "A lot of the individuals that were sick initially seemed to be at a market where there were live animals, animals for sale, so we don't know if it was an animal to human initially, and now it's human to human. Again we’re still hoping to learn more."

Meador said the disease is in the same family as SARS, MERS and the common cold. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, but there are no proven treatments or vaccines for it. There are things people traveling in the Wuhan area can do to help prevent the contraction of the virus.

"Don't go around live or dead, wash your hands often, and stay away from people that appear ill or have been ill. We know there is about a 14 day incubation period with this," Meador said.

However, Meador said, with the coordinated response from local, state and federal authorities, they are hopeful this won't spread

"We think with our response, we won't see a lot of cases in the United States because we’re really trying to work off lessons learned in the past with other novel illnesses that come through," Meador said.

Five U.S. airports are now conducting additional screenings, including Atlanta’s which was just added along with O’Hare this week.