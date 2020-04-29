Linn County extends closure of facilities through May 15

Linn County announced it's extending the closure of most county facilities to the public through May 15 in accordance with the State and Iowa Department of Public Health's updated guidelines.

The county said its staff will continue working behind the scenes and remain available via phone, email and online to ensure minimal disruption to public services during this time. Payments, vehicle registration renewals or other paperwork can be dropped off using a drop-box outside the Public Service Center front lobby doors.

For more information, including contact information, visit LinnCounty.org.

Closures include:

Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center



Community Services Building – including Options of Linn County



Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building – except for the Child Development Center as the Iowa Department of Human services is not recommending closure of childcare facilities at this time



Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services



Secondary Road Department



Wickiup Hill Learning Center



Linn County Sheriff’s Office; the Civil Division will continue to serve legal processes and the Patrol Division will continue to respond to emergency and routine calls for service.



LIFTS – office is closed to the public; however, routes are still running for essential needs. Fares are waived and the number of riders will be limited during each route. Exceptions:

The Linn County Child Development Center will remain open as the Iowa Department of Human services is not recommending closure of childcare facilities at this time.



Linn County Courthouse – normal operating hours; however, restrictions are in place that limit entry to the courthouse



Juvenile Justice Center (Juvenile Courthouse) – normal operating hours