Proposed Linn County development has neighbors concerned

Linn County has been working on the Dows Farm Agri Community for two years. It includes 179 acres that are currently being farmed. The proposal would mean around 80 acres of land will be conservation and the other half will be farmland and housing development.

The idea, however, is causing mixed emotions among those who live near.

“I like the idea,” said Randy Reynolds. “The fact that the plans are already developed and not just openly developed is a great thing.”

“They’re going to put in low-income housing right in the middle of all the high-end housing,” said Waldo Morris.

On Thursday night, people had the time and the room to learn more about what this project could mean and also what they’re concerned about.

“The whole neighborhood has nice homes, nice people and we don’t want to lose that,” said Morris.

But county leaders said “affordable housing” doesn’t mean what some people may think.

“Regardless of what stage of life you are at hopefully there is an opportunity for you here,” said Linn County Planning and Development Director Les Beck.

Beck said this is just a misunderstanding. They won’t have an idea of what kind of housing will get built in the neighborhood until a developer comes along. This could mean less value with 80 fewer acres of land, but more value on the buildings that could go up on the land.

“A really important point is that $83 million of estimated value will be new value in this project,” Beck said.

As long as solid housing goes up, Morris and others could see this as a good addition to the neighborhood.

“If somebody wants to develop and build nice housing more power to them,” he said.

Beck estimates the project will go out for bid by the end of the year.