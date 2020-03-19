Linn County declares Local Disaster Emergency in response to COVID-19

Officials with Linn County have declared a formal Local Disaster Emergency in response to COVID-19.

This step helps to authorize all available municipal and county resources needed to help in the response to the coronavirus.

“This declaration is a formal recognition of the coordination that is taking place between other government agencies and partners as we work around the clock to combat and slow the spread of this virus and to protect the health and well-being of Linn County residents and our greater community,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said. “We will need this document in the event expenses incurred during our response are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As the impacts of COVID-19 continue in our community, we encourage all county residents to continue to do your part to help minimize the spread of the disease.”

