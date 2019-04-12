Linn County crime victims remembered at vigil

Violent crime touches people all across the country, and eastern Iowa is no exception.

On Friday, dozens of families supported one another and remembered their own loved ones who were taken by it.

Horizons held its annual candlelight vigil for National Crime Victims' Rights Week on Friday.

Families and friends remembered more than 80 people who were victims of crime in Linn County over the last 30 years.

April McIntire, a violent crime victim advocate, said the vigil allows victims' loved ones to realize that they're not alone in their grief.

She said the focus of the event and Crime Victims' Rights Week is not the crime itself, but the people affected by it.

"A lot of times, too much is mentioned on crime, or too much is mentioned about an offender or a defendant, and we want this to be about the families, the survivors and the victims," McIntire said.

Horizons offers a monthly support group for people affected by violent crime. To learn more, contact Horizons at 319-398-3943.